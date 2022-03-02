ANL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.29%)
ASC 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
ASL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
AVN 102.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.22%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.99%)
FFL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
FNEL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.65%)
GGGL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
GGL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.1%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.12%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.2%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.54%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
TPLP 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.86%)
TREET 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.03%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (6.81%)
UNITY 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.85%)
WAVES 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
YOUW 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,516 Decreased By -34.9 (-0.77%)
BR30 16,814 Increased By 21.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 44,446 Decreased By -357.8 (-0.8%)
KSE30 17,347 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.67%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Hungary's central bank withdraws licence of Sberbank's unit

Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

BUDAPEST: The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said on Wednesday it has withdrawn the licence of Sberbank's unit after the European Central Bank ordered the closure of its parent.

On Monday, the NBH ordered two bank holidays at the Hungarian Sberbank unit over concerns about its parent's finances, then capped fund withdrawals at 7 million forints ($20,691) per client.

However, on Wednesday it said in a statement those measures were insufficient to shore up the bank's finances and the unit would have to be wound down. Client deposits worth up to 100,000 euros will be refunded by the National Deposit Insurance Fund, it said.

National Bank of Hungary

