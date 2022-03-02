PM asks Punjab govt to provide ‘quality services’ to people

LAHORE: Announcing to provide more relief to the public in the coming days, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the provincial administration to take effective measures for the provision of maximum relief and ensuring the delivery of quality services to common man in Punjab.

He said this while talking to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, who called on him on Tuesday separately. During the meeting, views were exchanged on local bodies elections in Punjab, administrative measures, governance and political situation, said sources.

“The premier also instructed to protect the rights, lives and property of people and to take stern action against the encroachers, hoarders and miscreant elements in the society”.

Talking to the governor, the PM said that it is the priority of the government to ensure the development and prosperity of the country as well as nation.

“We will provide more relief to the public in the coming days. For the development and prosperity of the people, we are taking unprecedented measures. We will strengthen the institutions because their development will strengthen the country”, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of governor Punjab for the extension of the GSP Plus status. Matters such as political issues, governmental affairs, universities’ reforms, Aab-e-Pak, and the issues of overseas Pakistanis came under discussion during the meeting.

The governor told PM that they are working with the different universities of America and Uzbekistan to bring reforms and quality education in universities of Punjab. In universities, the appointments are being made on the basis of merit and transparency including that of the vice-chancellors. More than 1500 projects of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will be completed this month and we will provide clean drinking water to 15 million people through filtration plants.

Member National Assembly, Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak also called on PM Imran Khan and discussed matters pertaining to overall political situation of South Punjab and ongoing developmental schemes.

