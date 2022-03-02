Hashoo Group launches ‘Dum Mastam’ trailer at PC Karachi

KARACHI: In celebration of the revival of local cinema, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Karachi hosted the trailer launch of Dum Mastam, a romantic comedy, followed by dinner, on 24th February 2022.

Directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, who had previously directed the Mahira Khan hit feature film, Superstar, and produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain, under the banner of Cereal Films. The lead actors for the movie are Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan marking their film debut with Dum Mastam.

The grand launch was attended by 200 guests, the silver screen superstars, including but not limited to Sanam Saeed, Humayun Saeed, Behroze Sabzwari, Bilal Ashraf, Sanam Jung, Urwa Hocane, Ushna Shah, Mohib Mirza, Bilal Maqsood, Adnan Shah Tipu, Zhalay Sarhadi, along with the entire cast and crew of Dum Mastam.

“Thank you to my hospitality partners, Hashoo Group” said Adnan Siddiqui, during the event while talking about his upcoming movie. “Have waited with bated breath to unveil the fresh from the oven poster of my first 70mm baby, Dum Mastam. It is a beautiful creation of our hard work and heart work. A big thank you to the entire team of Dum Mastam. Also, our official hospitality partners, Pearl-Continental and Marriott.

On behalf of Hashoo Group, the official hospitality partners of the movie, the Chief Operating Officer, Haseeb Gardezi said “In times like these, when the world is still recovering, we need to empower artists like never before to help us reflect, to rekindle our hope and to imagine a better future. At Hashoo, we have enjoyed being a facilitator of original ideas, arts, culture, and entertainment that bring a positive change to our society, community, and country. We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this beautiful project by M. Ehteshamuddin and Adnan Siddiqui and cannot wait for the release of Dum Mastam in May 2022, Insha’Allah.”

Written by Amar Khan, the lead actress of the movie, Dam Mastam is all set to be released by Hum TV, on Eid in Pakistan, Middle East, United Kingdom and North America.

