ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Pakistan-Afghanistan relations — II

Professor Dr Maqsudul Hasan Nuri 02 Mar, 2022

China is the biggest neighbour on Afghanistan’s north, although it occupies a thin border through the Wakhan panhandle. Its first and foremost priority is securing own borders adjacent to Afghanistan and has abiding concerns about Xinjiang militants getting support from Afghanistan.

As a pragmatic and overly cautious nation, it is averse to repeating the mistakes of Russia and the US in Afghanistan: military interventions or ‘nation- building’ in alien cultures. If and when it decides to offer major assistance it will be with minimal physical presence as in Congo, Sudan and other parts of Africa and Latin America.

For the Afghan leadership, China holds a benign and positive view. Some years ago, it had signed some deals on mining, oil and gas but these did not materialize due to uncertain conditions in Afghanistan. Having initiated contacts with the Taliban in 2014 its long-term interests are securing borders, investment and use of natural resources and possibly Afghan admission into CPEC. If so, it has a ‘foot in the door’ and when things normalize it could take a decision.

However, Beijing will continue to play a role, but not a forward one, and will seek to focus single-mindedly on national interests, which concerns Uyghur militants using the country as a base against them.

Pak-Afghan relations

On the whole, the Chinese remain skeptical of any US aid promises to Afghans. Its Foreign Minister Wang aptly remarked to US Foreign Secretary, Blinken: “the US side cannot, on the one hand, deliberately contain and suppress China and undermine China’s legitimate rights and interests, and on the other hand, expect support and cooperation from China…such logic never exists in international exchanges.”

Seemingly, after coming to power this time, the Taliban have pledged to respect the rights of women and minority communities. Acquisition of power after prolonged resistance ordinarily should sober up and pose current harsh realities of governance and ‘live and let live’ policy in foreign relations. On assumption of power they had also agreed that they will not allow their soil to be used against neighbors but events belie their promise.

Iran and Pakistan due to physical proximity are directly affected countries with Afghan change. Notwithstanding Iran’s eagerness to recognize Afghan regime despite some reservations it emphasizes ‘inclusive government’ whiles protecting the Shi’ite community and others for minority rights. India, a distant neighbour, but involved in Afghan affairs since decades also wants to re-open channels of trade and investment with Afghanistan and links with Northern Alliance: its interests are in resuming investments and subsequently the Central Asian republics.

In sum, the Afghan situation remains murky and fluid; skepticism lurks in many circles about the intentions, policies and how the regime contours itself or moulds into a specific shape. For the situation to normalize, flexibility is needed on both sides — from the US as well as the Taliban regime.

That Afghanistan needs urgent and sustained support from the international community to avert a humanitarian catastrophe is a fact. It is, therefore, about time the world engaged with Taliban. The US pre-conditions could be somewhat relaxed under special Afghan conditions.

South Asia, of which Afghanistan is a part, needs normalization and peace. Moreover CPEC beckons inclusion of Afghanistan and the latter could gain much as a landlocked nation.

In the meantime, Pakistan could start bilateral trade, export essential food items, import Afghan iron ore and render assistance in education and health sectors, besides others. This would hopefully lay the basis for regional connectivity.

(Concluded)

(The writer is former Adviser, Centre for Policy Studies, COMSATS, Islamabad, former President of Islamabad Policy Research Institute, and ex-Head Department of International Relations, NUML University)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPEC Pakistan Afghanistan relations export essential food

Professor Dr Maqsudul Hasan Nuri

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pakistan-Afghanistan relations — II

PM’s package financed thru Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

UN vote on Ukraine war: European embassies try to exert pressure Pakistan

Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee

Feb CPI up 12.2pc YoY

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

PECA Ordinance: PM ‘misguided’, observes IHC

Any marriage under age of 18 declared illegal

Read more stories