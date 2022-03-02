ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Transporters refuse to cut fares

Recorder Report 02 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Transporters have refused to cut fares, while terming the reduction of Rs10 per liter in petrol and diesel prices as eyewash. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced Rs10 per litre reduction in petrol and diesel prices which were later notified, however, passengers, who use public transport, have not received any relief.

An anecdotal survey conducted by Business Recorder revealed that transporters wanted further reduction in petroleum products as the current decrease was not sufficient, while saying that petroleum products prices increased manifold during the last few months.

A visit to different bus stations revealed that passengers were expecting some cut in fares both in intra-city and inter-city; however, it was found that no reduction in fares was made by the transporters.

Passengers, however, accused the authorities of joining hands with the transporters and remaining silent spectators over the reluctance of transporters to reduce fares despite, cut in oil prices.

The residents of the twin cities who use public transport accused the transporters as well as authorities for failing to ensure appropriate steps are taken to ensure that the reduction in oil price is passed onto the common man.

Talking to Business Recorder, several passengers, who commute between the capital and Rawalpindi in connection with their jobs, said that the government had failed to stop public transporters from overcharging and that they were being forced to pay high fares.

They urged the government to take effective measures to provide relief to the people after reduction in oil prices.

“Whenever there is an increase of even a single rupee in the price of petrol and diesel, transporters increase fares manifold immediately, which is disproportionate to actual increase in petroleum products prices. Now when the prices have come down, they are refusing to bring down fares,” Ali, a passenger said, adding that he spends up to Rs3,000 per month on transport, while his total salary is around Rs20,000 per month.

He further said that fares were very high as compared to salaries of the people.

Transporters were of the opinion that in the current situation, they were unable to cut fares as they were hardly earning their livelihood due to manifold increase in petroleum products prices during the last few months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Imran Khan public transport petroleum products prices Transporters

Comments

Comments are closed.

Transporters refuse to cut fares

PM’s package financed thru Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

UN vote on Ukraine war: European embassies try to exert pressure Pakistan

Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee

Feb CPI up 12.2pc YoY

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

PECA Ordinance: PM ‘misguided’, observes IHC

Any marriage under age of 18 declared illegal

Read more stories