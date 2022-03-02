Transporters refuse to cut fares

ISLAMABAD: Transporters have refused to cut fares, while terming the reduction of Rs10 per liter in petrol and diesel prices as eyewash. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced Rs10 per litre reduction in petrol and diesel prices which were later notified, however, passengers, who use public transport, have not received any relief.

An anecdotal survey conducted by Business Recorder revealed that transporters wanted further reduction in petroleum products as the current decrease was not sufficient, while saying that petroleum products prices increased manifold during the last few months.

A visit to different bus stations revealed that passengers were expecting some cut in fares both in intra-city and inter-city; however, it was found that no reduction in fares was made by the transporters.

Passengers, however, accused the authorities of joining hands with the transporters and remaining silent spectators over the reluctance of transporters to reduce fares despite, cut in oil prices.

The residents of the twin cities who use public transport accused the transporters as well as authorities for failing to ensure appropriate steps are taken to ensure that the reduction in oil price is passed onto the common man.

Talking to Business Recorder, several passengers, who commute between the capital and Rawalpindi in connection with their jobs, said that the government had failed to stop public transporters from overcharging and that they were being forced to pay high fares.

They urged the government to take effective measures to provide relief to the people after reduction in oil prices.

“Whenever there is an increase of even a single rupee in the price of petrol and diesel, transporters increase fares manifold immediately, which is disproportionate to actual increase in petroleum products prices. Now when the prices have come down, they are refusing to bring down fares,” Ali, a passenger said, adding that he spends up to Rs3,000 per month on transport, while his total salary is around Rs20,000 per month.

He further said that fares were very high as compared to salaries of the people.

Transporters were of the opinion that in the current situation, they were unable to cut fares as they were hardly earning their livelihood due to manifold increase in petroleum products prices during the last few months.

