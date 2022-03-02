CNG stations in KPK allowed to function five days a week

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the opening of CNG filling stations five days a week instead of three days across the province.

The announcement was made by provincial spokesman and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while addressing a news conference along with member of business community attached with CNG sector here on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court had issued directives to the provincial government to ensure supply of CNG gas to filling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa three days a week.

Barrister Saif said the CNG supply was currently being ensured three days a week in the province, which has been increased to five days.

The CM aide said that gas production is high against the consumption therefore the provincial government has decided to allow supply of gas to CNG stations.

Accompanied by CNG Association provincial chairman Fazal Muqeem, member provincial assembly Arbab Jandad Khan and others, Barrister Saif said the supply was halted to CNG sector owing to shortage of gas in the province.

After improvement of situations and availability of gas, Barrister Saif said the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had been directed to authorities concerned to ensure gas supply to the CNG sector five days a week instead of three days that was included Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The CM aide informed more than 600 CNG filling stations existed across the province, which are the source of employment for thousands of people.

He informed that nearly 2.7 million CNG vehicles plying in the province. He said the gas pressure responsibility of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited.

However, he said KP is facing an overall gas shortage.

Barrister Saif said regulating the CNG sector is the domain of the federal government. He said CM Mahmood Khan had instructed SNGPL to take relief measures.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Fazal Muqeem, chairman CNG Association thanked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for his announcement to ensure gas supply to CNG sector five days a week in the province.

He urged the government to continue taking initiatives for public relief.

On the occasion, Fazal Muqeem hailed the yesterday announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding reduction of power tariff by Rs5 per unit and prices of petroleum products by Rs10, which was an exemplary relief for people of the incumbent government.

On January 17, 2022, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to open CNG stations three days a week.

In a short verdict on the petition filed against the suspension of gas supply to gas stations in the province, the court directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Sui Northern Gas pipeline (SNGPL) to open CNG stations three days a week from 9 am to 4 pm on Friday, Monday and Wednesday.

The petition has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is producing more gas than its consumption thus, instead of transferring gas to other provinces. The KP government should first fulfil the local requirements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022