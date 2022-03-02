ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, climate report warns

Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

LONDON: The future of food is troubling. Nearly a third of the world’s crop fields and livestock rangeland will be unsuitable for food production by the end of this century if climate-warming emissions aren’t heavily curbed, a report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says.

Simultaneous crop failures in the world’s breadbaskets and livestock deaths from extreme heat are just a few of the disasters that may befall the world’s food system by 2050 as the planet warms. Such scenarios would lead to higher prices and put an additional 80 million people at risk of hunger.

“The future looks dark if we do not take action,” said Rachel Bezner Kerr, an IPCC lead author and global development researcher at Cornell University. “No region will be spared.”

ON THE FARM

Scientists say the worst effects of climate change would start to be unleashed if global temperatures rise more that 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. Having already warmed 1.1C, the planet is expected to hit the 1.5C threshold within two decades.

The UN report released on Monday looked broadly at many consequences of climate change, from unliveable cities to shrinking economies. But its outlook on future food supply was especially grave.

Global food production is still increasing, but not as fast as in the past. Climate change already has curbed production growth by some 21% over the last six decades, the report says - at a time when demand is rising with the increasing population.

Heavy rains, high temperatures, poorer soil quality, an increase in pests such as locusts and a decrease in helpful pollinators such as bees will cause grain supplies to stumble. Yields of maize, rice, and wheat are expected to fall 10% to 25% for every degree of warming.

Farms could also see huge labour shortages by 2100, with as many as 250 more days per year becoming unworkable in some regions unless climate change is contained.

Tropical and subtropical countries would see losses of up to $22 billion annually in the dairy industry and $38 billion in beef by 2100 as heat stress thins out herds, the report said.

Hot or humid regions, including the Sahel, Amazon basin and Southeast Asia, would suffer most.

“Living in the Philippines, I have seen how tropical cyclones, flooding, and drought can lead to severe lack of nutritious food on the table,” said Rodel Lasco, an IPCC author and scientist with the country’s Climate Change Commission. “The most impacted are the poorest sectors of society.”

Impacts aren’t limited to land. Marine heatwaves, acidifying oceans, saltwater seeping into freshwater areas and harmful algal blooms are taking a toll on fish and other seafood.

Fish currently represent about 17% of global meat consumption and is projected to increase. But global fishery yields have declined 4.1% due to climate change between 1930 and 2010, the IPCC report said, with some areas, such as the North Sea and Iberian Coast, seeing losses as high as 35%.

As global temperatures continue to rise, that trend is expected to continue.

As food productivity shrinks, feeding the world will become more challenging.

UN IPCC UN climate report Rachel Bezner Kerr

Comments

Comments are closed.

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, climate report warns

PM’s package financed thru Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

UN vote on Ukraine war: European embassies try to exert pressure Pakistan

Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee

Feb CPI up 12.2pc YoY

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

PECA Ordinance: PM ‘misguided’, observes IHC

Any marriage under age of 18 declared illegal

Read more stories