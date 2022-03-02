Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
02 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
JS Bank Limited 02-03-2022 10:30
Bata Pakistan Ltd 02-03-2022 16:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 03-03-2022 14:30
The Bank of Khyber 04-03-2022 10:45
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd 04-03-2022 13:30
Al Shaheer Corporation Ltd 04-03-2022 14:00
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 07-03-2022 14:00
Summit Bank Limited 07-03-2022 11:00
Cnergyico PK Limited 08-03-2022 14:30
National Bank of Pakistan 08-03-2022 12:00
=========================================================
