ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Gulf markets gain; Abu Dhabi jumps over 2%

Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

Major Gulf bourses rose for a third straight session on Tuesday as higher oil prices boosted energy stocks, although investors remained cautious due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia said it was placing temporary curbs on foreigners seeking to exit Russian assets, putting the brakes on an accelerating investor exodus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. Russian stock markets remained suspended and some bond trading platforms were no longer showing prices.

May Brent crude futures were up $5.14, or 5.25%, to $103.11 a barrel by 1145 GMT.

In Abu Dhabi, the share index ended up 2.2%.

Abu Dhabi Ports Company was up 0.3%, after the company said it had signed a deal for a metals park in Kizad in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways trimmed its losses last year on higher cargo revenues and prudent cost control, the company said on Tuesday.

"Most GCC stock markets have recorded increases thanks to the support of stronger oil prices while the conflict in Ukraine continues... The Dubai stock market continued to rise as the regional hub could see further growth this year while sanitary restrictions are gradually being lifted," said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.

Dubai's main index gained 1.3%, boosted by financials and real estate stocks.

Gulf markets rebound, Saudi gains 1.4pc

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company drove gains with a 2.6% rise. The company said on Monday it would hold a general meeting later this month seeking approval for its dividend and dividend policy.

The Qatari index jumped 2.5%, its best day since April 15 and after a 2.3% rise on Monday. It was boosted by heavyweights Qatar National Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank.

Qatar Gas Transport was down nearly 5%, a day after it said shareholders approved raising foreign ownership to 100%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index gained 1.2%, driven by consumer and IT stocks.

SAUDI ARABIA up 0.7 % to 12,674

ABU DHABI rose 2.2% to 9,521

DUBAI added 1.3% to 3,398

QATAR rose 2.5% to 13,272

EGYPT gained 1.2% to 11,276

BAHRAIN was up 0.3% to 1,968

OMAN rose 0.5% to 4,055

