PM Imran meets Chaudhry brothers in Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday met the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) as the opposition continues to say it is set to propose a no-confidence motion in parliament to oust him.

During the meeting that took place at Chaudhry brothers' residence in Lahore, the premier inquired about Chaudhry Shujaat’s health and discussed the ongoing political situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, and other PTI leaders accompanied the prime minister during the meeting.

The premier also listened to the concerns of PML-Q and assured his full support, reported Aaj News.

The meeting comes as the opposition parties seek the assistance of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) allies to topple the incumbent government.

Before this meeting, all major opposition leaders, including PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had met Chaudhry brothers to convince them to vote against the ruling party in the expected no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

Earlier, PM Imran cancelled the weekly cabinet meeting to make a day-long visit to Punjab.

During his visit, Khan met with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and directed him to take effective measures for the provision of maximum relief and ensure the delivery of quality services to the people of Punjab.

PM Imran further instructed Buzdar to protect the rights, lives, and property of people and to take stern action against encroachers, hoarders, and miscreant elements in society.

PML-N steps up efforts aimed at tabling no-trust motion against PM

On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb dubbed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation as a “desperate, but a failed attempt to save his job” amid the “growing pressure of a no-confidence motion against him.”

“The prime minister’s announcement of a reduction in petrol and electricity prices is a last-ditch desperate, but a failed attempt to save his job,” the PML-N spokesperson said while reacting to Prime Minister Khan’s address to the nation, in which, he announced relief in prices of petroleum products and the power tariff.

She said the PTI government increased the electricity tariff by Rs15 per unit over the past three years and reduced it by Rs5 allegedly to befool the nation. Over the past three years, she added that the price of petrol increased up to Rs70, it will only be reduced by just Rs10 per liter as “eyewash”.