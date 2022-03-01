ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

YouTube blocks Russian channels RT, Sputnik in Europe

PARIS: YouTube has blocked Russian channels RT and Sputnik in Europe "taking into account the ongoing war in...
AFP 01 Mar, 2022

PARIS: YouTube has blocked Russian channels RT and Sputnik in Europe "taking into account the ongoing war in Ukraine", the video-sharing platform said on Tuesday.

"We are blocking the YouTube channels of RT and Sputnik in the whole of Europe with immediate effect. Our systems need a little time before being fully operational," YouTube said in an email to AFP.

Fellow online giant Facebook took a similar decision on Monday by blocking content published by RT and Sputnik in the European Union.

The state-backed media organisations are considered mouthpieces of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday announced they and their subsidiaries would be banned from broadcasting in the bloc for spreading "lies to justify Putin's war".

European Union Europe Ukraine Ursula von der Leyen YouTube

Comments

1000 characters

YouTube blocks Russian channels RT, Sputnik in Europe

February: Pakistan's inflation reading drops marginally to 12.2%

Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Kyiv

Rana Shamim challenges indictment in Islamabad High Court

Rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Govt will take fresh loan to pay for cut in petrol, electricity prices: Khaqan Abbasi

US downplays Putin nuclear mobilisation

Taliban restrict Afghans going abroad, raises concern from US and UK

Dual nationality case: SC turns down Faisal Vawda's plea

Pakistan-Australia series: NCOC allows 100% crowd attendance

Fit-again Smith looking to replicate Ashes heroics in Pakistan

Read more stories