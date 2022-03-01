ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
Pakistan-Australia series: NCOC allows 100% crowd attendance

  • Australia take on the hosts in three-match Test series from March 4
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Mar, 2022

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed 100% crowd attendance for the upcoming Pakistan-Australia series, Aaj News reported.

The Australian cricket team, led by skipper Patrick James Cummins, arrived in Pakistan Sunday night, their first tour of the country in 24 years.

The Australian team last visited Pakistan in November 1998, winning the three-Test series 1-0, and whitewashing the hosts in the three one-day internationals.

Test schedule:

March 4-8 — First Test, Rawalpindi March 12-16 — Second Test, Karachi March 21-25 — Third Test, Lahore.

During the tour, the Aussie men will take on Green Shirts in three Test matches, the same number of One Day International (ODIs) and one T20. The first match of the Test series will begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

It will be followed by Tests in Karachi and Lahore before three ODIs and a single T20, all in Rawalpindi.

