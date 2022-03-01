ANL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.22%)
ASC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.37%)
AVN 102.30 Increased By ▲ 6.54 (6.83%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
GTECH 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
MLCF 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.93%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.06%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.28%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.88%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.46%)
TPL 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TPLP 32.25 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.73%)
TREET 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.86%)
TRG 74.10 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (6.62%)
UNITY 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.65%)
WAVES 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.17%)
WTL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.89%)
YOUW 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
BR100 4,546 Increased By 33.5 (0.74%)
BR30 16,746 Increased By 393.9 (2.41%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By 279.7 (0.63%)
KSE30 17,450 Increased By 136.9 (0.79%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,196
1824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,221
86124hr
Sindh
568,277
Punjab
501,544
Balochistan
35,345
Islamabad
134,404
KPK
216,174
Japan to take action on energy projects in Russia in line with G7, says industry minister

Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japan said on Tuesday it would will take "appropriate action" on energy projects in Russia involving Japanese state-owned companies, as major Western oil companies led a withdrawal from Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference that Japan's decisions would be based on understandings reached in discussions with G7 nations and other governments over how to respond to the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation."

Shell became the latest major Western energy company to quit Russia, saying on Monday that it would exit all its Russian operations, including a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant, Sakhalin 2 LNG plant, in which Japanese companies hold stakes.

"We will take appropriate action on the energy projects in Russia in which JOGMEC and NEXI are involved, based on the discussions with G7 and other countries," Hagiuda told a news conference, referring to state owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI).

Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp, which own stakes of 12.5% and 10% in Sakhalin 2 project respectively, said separately that they are examining Shell's announcement.

They said they would consider the situation with the Japanese government and partners for the project, without giving any further details.

The Japan Arctic LNG consortium made up of JOGMEC and Mitsui owns a 10% stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia. The project is led by Russian gas producer Novatek and is scheduled to start production next year.

Hagiuda said he would attend an extraordinary ministerial meeting by the International Energy Agency (IEA) later on Tuesday to discuss what role its members can play in stabilising oil markets roiled by fears of shortfalls in supplies from Russia.

"We want to work closely with the IEA member countries on oil reserves and other issues," he said.

He has said Japan would release oil from its national reserves as needed in cooperation with the IEA and relevant countries.

Japan LNG Russia Ukraine energy projects G7 nations

