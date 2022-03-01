ANL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (5.22%)
Around 350,000 refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine, says deputy minister

WARSAW: Around 350,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, a Polish deputy...
Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

WARSAW: Around 350,000 people have entered Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, a Polish deputy interior minister said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours 100,000 people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border," Maciej Wasik told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1. "In total, since Thursday, there have already been 350,000 refugees."

