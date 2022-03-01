Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Knut Ostby, Resident Representative UNDP at Finance Division, Monday. Ammara Durrani, Assistant Resident Representative UNDP, Haroon Sharif, Senior Technical Advisor UNDP on Financing for Development, Umer Akhlaq Malik, Policy Analyst UNDP and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.

Knut Ostby briefed about UNDP’s commitment towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He maintained that for developing countries, it is easier to achieve SDGs with support of multilaterals and engagement with the private sector.

He further said that ‘development for everybody’ is at the centre of UNDP’s development agenda. On the same lines, UNDP is focusing on sustainable investment potential present in the private sector of Pakistan. The team also highlighted about the PM’s motive for ‘Investment in Sustainable Infrastructure’ and commended the efforts of current government in this regard.

Welcoming UNDP team, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin gave an overview about the ongoing economic challenges and respective reform projects being undertaken by the present government. He maintained that the Government of Pakistan is committed to introduce reforms in various sectors for tackling longstanding structural issues with a special focus on sustainable and inclusive growth.

Rapid industrialization objective: Tarin says govt undertaking wholesale planning

The Finance Minister apprised that the loans for agriculture, production and business development are being disbursed. Government is moving away from trickle-down approach and is focusing on bottom-up approach for a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable development.

It was further informed that issues such as fragmented industries, undue profits by middleman, direct access of producers to markets, and access to capital and financial intermediation are on priority for the government and any assistance of the UNDP in these areas will be welcomed.

Knut Ostby appreciated and supported the efforts taken by the present government for improvement in social and economic sectors. He re-affirmed UNDP’s commitment to continue support for the implementation of Ehsaas, Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP), and explore further areas to support Pakistan in its efforts for sustainable development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022