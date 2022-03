LAHORE: Felicitating the nation on successful holding of PSL-7 event, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar appreciated the efforts of line departments for making best arrangements for the event.

“Cricket fans enjoyed the sports event in a peaceful and congenial atmosphere; the event has given a strong message to the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country and it is sanguine that the PSL-7 has fully rejuvenated the nation,” he said.

