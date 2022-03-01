Virtual education only rapid way to achieve uplift goal: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said that making education common for all is the key to development for Pakistan and virtual education is the only rapid way to achieve this goal. The president urged the universities to broaden the scope of their education systems by promoting virtual dissemination of knowledge in order to increase the number of graduates in the country.

“Besides the conventional brick-and-mortar system, our higher education system needs a paradigm shift to focus on online education as well to match the growing needs of the contemporary world,” the president expressed these views while addressing the 14th convocation of Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, Peshawar, here on Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022