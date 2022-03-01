ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Trustee of open-end or close-end schemes: SECP specifies eligibility criteria, enabling framework

Press Release 01 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pursuing its agenda of developing vibrant and competitive capital markets, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has specified the eligibility criteria and enabling framework to register as a trustee of open-end or close-end schemes.

Under the framework, notified through Circular No 4 of 2022, a public limited company having principal business of providing trustee services to Collective Investment Schemes (CIS), Pension Funds, REIT Schemes and Private Funds, is eligible for registration. The minimum equity requirement for eligibility it set at Rs100 million or 0.10 percent of the net assets under its trusteeship, whichever is higher.

The trustee registration will strengthen the fund management sector, bring more transparency, increase digitalization and promote a healthy corporate culture.

One of the main requirements of eligibility for registration as trustee is to have at least one financial institution or an insurer with a net equity of at least Rs 1 billion, as a major shareholder. It is further specified that the directors, chief executive and major shareholders shall comply with Fit and Proper Criteria and shall be subject to prior approval of the SECP. Listed Companies Code of Corporate Governance will also be applicable on the trustee company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP REIT Schemes Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) Pension Funds

Comments

Comments are closed.

Trustee of open-end or close-end schemes: SECP specifies eligibility criteria, enabling framework

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted thru budgetary reallocation’

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Digital payments maintain growth: PRISM posts 1.1m transactions in 1QFY22

Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

PM, COAS discuss situation

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Cut in POL products’ prices: Govt to bear over Rs70bn monthly loss

Read more stories