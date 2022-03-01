Repair of major road has begun: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government’s spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that reconstruction and repairing of Shabirabad-Johar Road from Ameer Khusro Road to Tipu Sultan Road has started at a cost of Rs 35 million.

“The underground pipeline is also being repaired. The construction of this road will be completed by March 20. Road construction and repair work is under way in different areas of Karachi,” he said this while inspecting the construction work of Johar Road in District East.

Administrator said that the road was in a very bad condition due to continuous leakage from the underground water line and this was a long standing demand of the people of the area that it should be built as soon as possible.

He said that people were facing difficulties due to deteriorated road and this repair project is being completed expeditiously.

He said that this road is being made two-lane; its total length is two kilometres with a width of 33 feet.

The lining work will start from March 15.

“Once the water line is repaired, this road will be protected from breakage for a long time. Construction and repair work of roads in different districts of Karachi is in progress. We are improving basic infrastructure of the city for the convenience of citizens,” he added.

He said that steps are also being taken to improve parks in different areas, installation of streetlights, repair and replacement of flyover expansion joints. He said that all available resources of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are being utilized to provide better local government services to citizens.

He said that the first phase of construction of 6-km Machli Chowk to KANUPP Hawksbay Road has already been completed.

A 5.5 kilometre road has been constructed in Federal B Area Block 4, connecting Shahra-e-Humayun to Shah Waliullah Road.

Wahab said that the bridge from Kashmir Park to Liaquatabad has been renovated and Altaf Hussain Barelvi Road has also been carpeted.

He said that civic amenities could not be improved without developing a network of roads, bridges and underpasses. The Administrator said that the Sindh government has adopted a comprehensive and effective strategy in this regard, under which these projects have been completed on priority basis to provide maximum convenience to people.

