Mar 01, 2022
Serious strains to strategic stability in South Asia: Pakistan cautions international community at forum of CD

Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Monday, cautioned the international community at the forum of Conference on Disarmament (CD) about the serious strains to strategic stability in South Asia, which was being accentuated by discriminatory application of rules and supply of advanced military technologies, weapons, and delivery systems to India.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, who addressed the High-Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament (CD) in Geneva in virtual format, urged the CD members to enable the forum to deliver on the arms control and disarmament challenges facing the international community by faithful adherence of CD’s foundational principles.

He underscored that adherence to international norms, without any distinction or discrimination, remained fundamental for sustainable global and regional international peace and security. He urged the international community to ensure equitable and balanced approach towards issues of arms control and disarmament based on the principle of equal security for all states.

The foreign secretary drew attention to the erosion of long-standing arms control agreements, accentuated by policies of exceptionalism in violation of established global norms. He highlighted the serious strains to strategic stability in South Asia, which was being accentuated by discriminatory application of rules and supply of advanced military technologies, weapons and delivery systems to India.

The foreign secretary apprised the CD members about Pakistan’s vision for a peaceful neighbourhood, based on pacific settlement of disputes; no threat or use of force; restraint and responsibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

