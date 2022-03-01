KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17,883 billion and the number of lots traded 12,284. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.993 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.892 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.271 billion), DJ (PKR 1.710 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.276 billion), Silver (PKR 758.305 million), Platinum (PKR 263,890 million), Copper (PKR 261.668 million), Natural Gas (PKR 222.701 million), SP 500 (PKR 219.386 million), and Japan Equity (PKR 14.140 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.205 million were traded.

