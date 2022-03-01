ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks weigh on Wall St after new Russia sanctions

Reuters 01 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes headed lower on Monday, with bank stocks leading the drop, after the West hit Russia with unprecedented sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs all shed close to 3%, dragging down the S&P 500 banks index by 2.7%. The wider financial index dropped 1.9%, falling, the most among the 11 major S&P sectors.

Russia’s rouble tanked to record lows, world stock markets fell and safe-haven assets got a boost after the Western allies imposed new sanctions that limited Moscow’s ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves and cut off its banks from the SWIFT global payments system.

“Investors are trying to digest the potential impact of the economic sanctions - that’s really more dominant in investors’ thoughts than the actual potential for greater military conflict,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

The worsening geopolitical crisis has added to investor concerns over soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve’s plans to tackle it, putting all the major US stock indexes for their second straight month of losses.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are set for their steepest two-month fall since the pandemic-led crash in March 2020.

“We believe that the risk of a Fed policy mistake is rising given that the Russia/Ukraine situation has further clouded the inflation picture and it will also intensify economic headwinds,” said Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist at Wolfe Research.

“Until there’s more clarity around inflation, future Fed actions, and geopolitical tensions, we generally favor a combination value (particularly energy) and defense (e.g., staples & health care).

Defense stocks Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corp, General Dynamics Corp, Northrop Grumman and L3Harris Technologies gained between 3.1% and 4.6% following news that Germany would increase its military spending.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 442.67 points, or 1.30%, to 33,616.08 and the S&P 500 fell 44.39 points, or 1.01%, to 4,340.26.

The Nasdaq Composite slipped 81.87 points, or 0.60%, to 13,612.75, still faring better than its peers, thanks to support from Tesla and cybersecurity stocks.

Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Zscaler and CrowdStrike Holdings climbed between 1.5% and 5.3%.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, was last trading at 30.73.

Delta Air Lines Inc dropped 4.8% to lead losses among the airline stocks after Russia closed its airspace to airlines from 36 countries in response Ukraine-related sanctions targeting its aviation sector.

First Horizon Corp surged 29.5% after TD Bank Group offered to acquire the US bank in an all-cash deal valued at $13.4 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.89-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.62-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 46 new lows.

Bank of America Wall St Russia sanctions Russia’s rouble

Comments

Comments are closed.

Banks weigh on Wall St after new Russia sanctions

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted thru budgetary reallocation’

Digital payments maintain growth: PRISM posts 1.1m transactions in 1QFY22

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

PM, COAS discuss situation

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Provisional figures: Feb tax collection stands at Rs443bn

Read more stories