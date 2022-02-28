ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.17%)
ASC 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.12%)
ASL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
AVN 95.10 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.56%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
CNERGY 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
FFL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.64%)
FNEL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
GGGL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.81%)
GGL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.82%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
MLCF 32.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
PTC 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
SNGP 33.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
TELE 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.4%)
TPL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.44%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.74%)
TRG 68.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.29%)
UNITY 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.03%)
WAVES 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.46%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.45%)
YOUW 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.53%)
BR100 4,476 Increased By 37.6 (0.85%)
BR30 16,180 Increased By 211.9 (1.33%)
KSE100 44,258 Increased By 273.5 (0.62%)
KSE30 17,231 Increased By 140.2 (0.82%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro skids, rouble sinks to all-time low as West bolsters Russia sanctions

LONDON: The rouble plunged around 30% on Monday, the euro slid almost 1% versus the dollar, and the safe-haven Swiss...
Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

LONDON: The rouble plunged around 30% on Monday, the euro slid almost 1% versus the dollar, and the safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese Yen were in demand after Western nations imposed tough new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Western allies have ramped up efforts to punish Russia with new sanctions including cutting some of its banks off the SWIFT financial network and limiting Moscow's ability to deploy its $630 billion foreign reserves and shuttering their airspace to Russian aircraft. Companies also reported divestment plans.

Adding to market nerves, Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's "deterrence forces" - which wield nuclear weapons - on high alert.

The rouble sank to a record low, dropping as far as 120 per dollar as those measures are expected to pulverize the country's economy and prevent the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) from using its foreign reserves for outright FX interventions, analysts said.

"Freezing central bank assets will largely cut off the CBR from access to its EUR and USD reserves, which in total comprise approximately 50% of its total foreign reserves," said Kristoffer Kjær Lomholt, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank.

The rouble was down 30% at 109 per dollar at 0900 GMT, even after Russia's central bank on Monday sharply raised its key policy rate to 20% from 9.5%, a day after announcing a slew of measures to support domestic markets.

The euro meanwhile dropped 0.8% to $1.11745 against the dollar and to 129.2 against the yen. It was down 0.9% against the Swiss franc.

A dollar rally eased, with the greenback flattening at 97.128 against a basket of peers.

Overall across FX markets volatility has soared, with one commonly followed measure hitting its highest since December 2020.

Other European currencies also fell sharply versus the dollar. The Swedish crown dropped 1.7% to 9.5360 crowns and Norway's crown fell 1% to 8.9090 crowns.

Markets are now pricing in a 90% chance the US Federal Reserve will hike rates by 25 basis points at its March meeting, according to CME's Fedwatch tool, as the invasion put an end to speculation that the Fed will jump in with a 50 bps hike.

Investors also scaled back their bets for European Central Bank rate hikes in 2022.

Vladimir Putin Euro Swedish crown

Comments

1000 characters

Euro skids, rouble sinks to all-time low as West bolsters Russia sanctions

Russian forces seize two small cities in Ukraine

Russia hikes key rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars as sanctions and pressures on Russia mount

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Pakistan's Air Link to soon start Xiaomi smartphone production

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Russia's isolation deepens as Ukraine resists invasion

Read more stories