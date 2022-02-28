ANL 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.66%)
ASC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.8%)
ASL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.04%)
AVN 95.15 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.61%)
BOP 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
CNERGY 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.45%)
FFL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.09%)
GGL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.54%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PACE 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
PTC 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
TELE 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.91%)
TPL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (6.74%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.28%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.13%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.2%)
WAVES 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.24%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.45%)
YOUW 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.91%)
BR100 4,475 Increased By 37.3 (0.84%)
BR30 16,166 Increased By 197.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 44,184 Increased By 199.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 17,200 Increased By 109.3 (0.64%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

Blasts were heard in Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said.

Kyiv had been quiet for a few hours prior to that, it said in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app.

In a separate statement, the agency said a residential building in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fire after being struck by a missile.

Russia's isolation deepens as Ukraine resists invasion

Another northern Ukrainian city, Zhytomyr, was hit by missiles overnight, Ukrainian Ground Forces command said on Facebook.

