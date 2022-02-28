ANL 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.66%)
US oil may test support at $94.38

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $94.38 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall to $92.72.

The market opened higher on Monday, creating a common gap which is expected to be covered soon.

The rise from the Feb. 25 low of $90.06 seems to have been driven by a wave b, which will be reversed by a downward wave c.

The wave b may have completed around a resistance at $98.73 and the wave c has started. A break below $95.52 may confirm the progress of a wave c, while a break above $98.73 may lead to a gain into $99.76-$101.42 range.

The deep drop from the Feb. 24 high of $100.54 signals a completion of a wave (5), the final wave of a five-wave cycle from $62.43.

Brent oil may test support at $99.48

As a result, the jump on Monday is not supported by the technical readings. It might be classified as a market noise.

On the daily chart, the rise is still much confined within the upper shadow of a shooting star. It could be a part of a top formation.

The high volatility itself over the past few days strongly suggests the completion of the uptrend from the Dec. 2 low of $62.43.

With the confirmed shooting star, the uptrend is highly likely to reverse.

oil us

