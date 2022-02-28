ANL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.74%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
AVN 95.15 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.61%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
CNERGY 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.45%)
FFL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
FNEL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.02%)
GGL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.82%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (12.1%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.09%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
PTC 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
TELE 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.48%)
TPL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.44%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.98%)
TRG 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-2.06%)
UNITY 27.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.8%)
WAVES 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.17%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.02%)
YOUW 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.53%)
BR100 4,474 Increased By 35.7 (0.8%)
BR30 16,180 Increased By 211.9 (1.33%)
KSE100 44,230 Increased By 245.7 (0.56%)
KSE30 17,219 Increased By 127.5 (0.75%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Injured Hasan, Faheem to miss Pakistan's opening Australia Test

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Fast bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have been ruled out of Pakistan's opening Test against Australia after sustaining injuries during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hasan suffered an abductor strain, while his Islamabad United team mate has a hamstring strain.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jr had been called in to replace the injured duo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Sunday.

'Head of state-level' protection: Australia arrive for first Pakistan tour in 24 years

"Faheem and Hasan will rejoin the squad in the coming week ... both are expected to regain full fitness before the second Test that will be played in Karachi," it added.

The first of the three Tests begins in Rawalpindi on Friday followed by matches in Karachi and Lahore.

Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years will also include three one-dayers and a Twenty20 International -- all of them in Rawalpindi.

australia Faheem Ashraf Pakistan Cricket Board Islamabad United Hasan Ali Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Wasim Jr

