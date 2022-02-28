Third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort: PM expresses resolve, unwavering commitment to security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the occasion of the third anniversary of Pakistan’s Operation Swift Retort, said that Pakistan is resolute and unwavering in its commitment to the nation’s security.

Pakistan is celebrating the third year of the operation that the country’s air force had launched against intruding Indian jets in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on February 27, 2019, shooting down two Indian fighter jets.

Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s MiG-21 plane was shot down in an aerial dogfight in Azad Jammu Kashmir, while the Indian pilot was arrested.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan said that he has always believed in finding solutions to conflicts peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy.

However, the premier warned that these traits should not be deemed Pakistan’s weakness by anyone, as he referred to how the country foiled the Indian air force’s transgression of Pakistani airspace on February 27, 2019.

Prime Minister Khan said that the armed forces of Pakistan who are backed by the nation will always respond to any kind of aggression directed towards the country.

Prime Minister Khan also said that believing in conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy should never be taken as a sign of weakness.

