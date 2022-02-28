ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shariah compliance: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, Meezan Bank sign MoU

Press Release 28 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) and Meezan Bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to assist SKMT in implementing a Shariah compliance framework for collection, utilisation, and management of Zakat funds. The MoU was signed in Karachi by Dr Muhammed Aasim Yusuf, Acting CEO of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT), and Irfan Siddiqui, President & CEO of Meezan Bank Limited (MBL).

The MoU with MBL, Pakistan’s largest Islamic bank, signifies roll out of a comprehensive Shariah compliance framework at SKMT for the collection, utilisation, and management of Zakat funds in line with Islamic principles. This will provide added comfort to individuals as well as to organisations wishing to satisfy themselves that Zakat utilisation by SKMT has been and continues to be in accordance with Islamic principles. The Shariah Compliance Framework would be implemented under the guidance of Mufti Omais Muhammad Alam, an independent qualified Shariah scholar, with expertise in Islamic Finance and Zakat related issues.

On this occasion, Dr Aasim Yusuf said, “As Ramzan approaches, I would like to urge people to support SKMT’s mission of providing equitable access to quality treatment to all patients. At SKMT, we treat Zakat as a sacred trust, and have always taken all possible steps to ensure that the utilisation of Zakat complies with Islamic injunctions regarding utilisation for Zakat-eligible patients.

We hope that our supporters will continue to donate generously with renewed confidence, enabling us to offer world class treatment to thousands of deserving cancer patients at our hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar, where we continue to treat more than 75% of our patients free of charge, but also at our third, and Pakistan’s largest, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, currently under construction in Karachi, which is expected to open to patients at the end of 2023.”

Irfan Siddiqui also appreciated SKMT’s initiative for implementation of Shariah Compliance Framework and said, “Implementation of Shariah compliance framework by SKMT is a step in the right direction which will provide added comfort to the donors who wish to fulfil their religious obligations with utmost satisfaction. Meezan Bank as the biggest Islamic Bank has always supported institutes like SKMT in promotion of their noble cause and will continue to do so in future as well.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mou Meezan Bank Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Shariah compliance

Comments

Comments are closed.

Shariah compliance: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, Meezan Bank sign MoU

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Ukraine says will not 'capitulate' at Russia talks

Hafeez's all-round show hands Lahore Qalandars their maiden PSL title

Read more stories