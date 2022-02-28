Egyptian team visits CBD Punjab’s project site

LAHORE: For building new business friendly ties, the Egyptian Government delegation visited CBD Punjab’s project site. CEO Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) Imran Amin, COO Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), LCBDDA Board Members and directorate heads of LCBDDA welcomed the delegates.

Delegation was given a detailed visit of CBD Punjab sites and were briefed about the ongoing and future projects. Delegation was led by General Ahmed Hamed, accompanied by Dr Hany Shaheen and First Secretary of Egyptian Embassy, Amr Essayed Nassredin Elsayed.

Imran Amin CEO (LCBDDA) while visiting the site area, briefed the delegation that CBD Punjab had already auctioned 5 mixed use commercial plots for Lahore Prime, has successfully generated an investment of Rs 24 billion PKR and now, the authority is preparing for auction of Lahore’s first planned Downtown. This Downtown comprises of 7 mixed commercial plots. Lahore Downtown is themed on existing downtown in the first world countries.

General Ahmed Hamed said that ‘’business districts like CBD Punjab are door openers to new opportunities that can be materialized for the betterment of any state. Our visit to CBD Punjab has wiped out all the myths of economic instability”.

Imran Amin CEO (LCBDDA) while expressing his views on Egyptian delegation visit said “Visits of foreign delegations are a blatant proof that CBD Punjab has made a positive impact on economic map. People want to know more about CBD Punjab and its project. We are not only a business hub, we are a beacon, designed for the well-being of our future generations. Every step which is taken by CBD Punjab whether it is urban development, building better business relations with other countries, economic development and job creations, it is directly linked to welfare of Pakistan’’.

