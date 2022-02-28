ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Egyptian team visits CBD Punjab’s project site

Press Release 28 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: For building new business friendly ties, the Egyptian Government delegation visited CBD Punjab’s project site. CEO Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) Imran Amin, COO Brigadier Mansoor Janjua (retd), LCBDDA Board Members and directorate heads of LCBDDA welcomed the delegates.

Delegation was given a detailed visit of CBD Punjab sites and were briefed about the ongoing and future projects. Delegation was led by General Ahmed Hamed, accompanied by Dr Hany Shaheen and First Secretary of Egyptian Embassy, Amr Essayed Nassredin Elsayed.

Imran Amin CEO (LCBDDA) while visiting the site area, briefed the delegation that CBD Punjab had already auctioned 5 mixed use commercial plots for Lahore Prime, has successfully generated an investment of Rs 24 billion PKR and now, the authority is preparing for auction of Lahore’s first planned Downtown. This Downtown comprises of 7 mixed commercial plots. Lahore Downtown is themed on existing downtown in the first world countries.

General Ahmed Hamed said that ‘’business districts like CBD Punjab are door openers to new opportunities that can be materialized for the betterment of any state. Our visit to CBD Punjab has wiped out all the myths of economic instability”.

Imran Amin CEO (LCBDDA) while expressing his views on Egyptian delegation visit said “Visits of foreign delegations are a blatant proof that CBD Punjab has made a positive impact on economic map. People want to know more about CBD Punjab and its project. We are not only a business hub, we are a beacon, designed for the well-being of our future generations. Every step which is taken by CBD Punjab whether it is urban development, building better business relations with other countries, economic development and job creations, it is directly linked to welfare of Pakistan’’.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

