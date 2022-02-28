ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Faisalabad Expo Centre: Buzdar may perform ground -breaking ceremony

Press Release 28 Feb, 2022

FAISALABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar expected to perform ground breaking ceremony of state-of-the-art Faisalabad Expo Centre in M3 industrial estate from March 13-16, said Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing a special meeting organised by the All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) to pay its gratitude to the leadership of National Group for nominating its patron in chief Imran Mahmood Sheikh as Senior Vice President FCCI.

Mian Muhammad Adrees, Mian Javed Iqbal, Arif Ihsan Malik central chairman APBUMA, Engineer Bilal Jamil and Vice President FCCI Rana Fayyaz Ahmad also participated. Atif Munir Sheikh said that FCCI had been demanding since long for the construction of Expo Centre in Faisalabad to organise world class exhibitions and expos in this industrial hub.

He said that the government has finally allowed a go-ahead and the Prime Minister has directed CM Punjab to immediately start work on this mega project which would play a pivotal role in enhancing exports from this city.

He said that FIEDMC would be the owner of this Expo Centre while the company already managing the affairs of Lahore and Karachi Expo Centres would look after this new project. However, FCCI and other leading business organizations would be represented in its Board of Directors. He further said that tender for the construction of Faisalabad the Expo Centre is expected to be floated on March 18 and hopefully construction work would be completed by the end of 2024.

He further said that the Prime Minister has also approved a new civilian airport for Faisalabad and directed Chief Minister Punjab to allocate land for it on top priority basis. He said that the federal government and other concerned departments would complete the required formalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FCCI APBUMA CM Punjab Usman Buzdar Faisalabad Expo Centre

Comments

Comments are closed.

Faisalabad Expo Centre: Buzdar may perform ground -breaking ceremony

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Ukraine says will not 'capitulate' at Russia talks

Hafeez's all-round show hands Lahore Qalandars their maiden PSL title

Read more stories