Faisalabad Expo Centre: Buzdar may perform ground -breaking ceremony

FAISALABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar expected to perform ground breaking ceremony of state-of-the-art Faisalabad Expo Centre in M3 industrial estate from March 13-16, said Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing a special meeting organised by the All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) to pay its gratitude to the leadership of National Group for nominating its patron in chief Imran Mahmood Sheikh as Senior Vice President FCCI.

Mian Muhammad Adrees, Mian Javed Iqbal, Arif Ihsan Malik central chairman APBUMA, Engineer Bilal Jamil and Vice President FCCI Rana Fayyaz Ahmad also participated. Atif Munir Sheikh said that FCCI had been demanding since long for the construction of Expo Centre in Faisalabad to organise world class exhibitions and expos in this industrial hub.

He said that the government has finally allowed a go-ahead and the Prime Minister has directed CM Punjab to immediately start work on this mega project which would play a pivotal role in enhancing exports from this city.

He said that FIEDMC would be the owner of this Expo Centre while the company already managing the affairs of Lahore and Karachi Expo Centres would look after this new project. However, FCCI and other leading business organizations would be represented in its Board of Directors. He further said that tender for the construction of Faisalabad the Expo Centre is expected to be floated on March 18 and hopefully construction work would be completed by the end of 2024.

He further said that the Prime Minister has also approved a new civilian airport for Faisalabad and directed Chief Minister Punjab to allocate land for it on top priority basis. He said that the federal government and other concerned departments would complete the required formalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022