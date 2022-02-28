KMU, DOSTI to award KP’s ‘all-round best medical graduate’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar and Dosti Welfare Organization (DOSTI) have agreed to award USD 5000 to the all-around best medical graduate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa annually and upgrade and transform the KMU library into a more vibrant and futuristic resource centre.

The MoU signing ceremony took place in the office of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zialul Haq and Muhammad Asif Riaz Executive Director DOSTI on behalf of their respective organizations signed the agreement, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Besides Prof. Dr. Muhmmad Idrees, vice-chancellor, University of Peshawar, Dr. Inayat Shah director KMU-IBMS, Miss Asiya Bukhari director QEC, and Mst. Riasat Begum Librarian KMU was also present at the ceremony.

The MoU sets out the understanding of all the parties concerned relating to the formation and purpose of ‘the Doctor Zakia Minhas Award of Excellence” to be conferred on the all-around best medical graduate of KP at the end of every academic year. It outlines the relationships, practices, and procedures all constituent parts shall operate.

These practices and procedures are underpinned by a belief that with clear decision-making structures, effective and engaging consultation and discussion mechanisms, joined with clear lines of communication. The purpose of the offer is to award $5000 to the all-around best medical graduate annually. The best does not mean that one receives the highest marks. Their civic performance such as volunteerism, research, authoring of scientific and linguistic literature, and eclectics shall be also considered.

DOSTI will facilitate transforming libraries at KMU and its associated colleges as a part of this MoU. As libraries should continue to reinvent themselves to remain relevant, spaces, services, and instruction explicitly targeted for the needs of the student community are essential.

KMU will register its endowment fund in US and UK, and DOSTI will assist KMU in establishing an endowment fund for perpetual fundraising for student scholarships, provide security for unforeseen obstacles, prepare for planned growth, and build an investment strategy.

