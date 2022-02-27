No need of ‘long march’, no-trust move if Imran resigns: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there will be no need for protests and a no-confidence motion if Imran Khan resigns, adding after his (Imran’s) removal, the interim setup would have limited responsibilities, which include carrying out electoral reforms and holding transparent elections.

Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House on Saturday, he said that the Prime Minister who has been imposed on the country has no legal justification. He was ‘selected’ through rigging and he is a Prime Minister whose three years of ‘puppet rule’ have been followed by the funeral of democracy and the drowning of the economy.

“The economic, human and democratic rights of the people have been robbed. Khan Sahib has wreaked havoc on everything he has touched in the name of change: be it foreign policy, be it society, be it politics, be it governance, and be it security matters. Even the life of the common man has become unreliable.”

He said that in view of the current situation, the PPP has decided that it will fight for the rights of the people.

Not threatened by PTI's march: Bilawal

“Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab should be given their rights,” said Chairman PPP. “The provinces are being deprived of the NFC award.”

Criticizing what he called ‘the selected government’, Chairman PPP further said, “We have been raising our voice against ‘PTIMF’ from day one. PTIMF is against the interest of Pakistan.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it is the incompetence and failure of this government to make an agreement with the IMF that goes against the people. The burden of the government’s incompetence is being borne by the common man in the form of price-hike of electricity, gas bills, inflation, and uncontrolled petrol and medicines’ prices.

He further said we want Pakistan to come out of this deal and make a new deal which is in the interest of the country. He said that every promise of Khan Sahib turned out to be false; Imran Khan has taken U-turns on every commitment.

“This government is undemocratic, but we have taken up democratic arms against it,” said Chairman PPP. “The Long March is a democratic attack on this undemocratic government.”

He said the purpose of our protest is to convince the people and the members of the Assembly that the time has come where people have lost confidence in the ‘selected’ Prime Minister, now the parliament should also express its distrust. He further said that through protests and no-confidence motions he only wants immediate and transparent elections in the country. After the removal of Khan Sahib, the next setup will have the mandate to amend or introduce electoral reforms. All the opposition parties agree that whatever government is formed with a fresh mandate, it will have the power to get the people out of the tough times they are currently in, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the senior leader of his party, Taj Haider, has prepared a comprehensive report on the 2018 elections, in which it has been pointed out how the said election process was compromised and what role was played by which institution. We want the Election Commission to review this report and investigate it on their own, before releasing this report to the public. If the Election Commission does not address our concerns then this report will have to be brought before other concerned institutions and the public.

Talking about the long march of his party, he said that it would be the longest march in the history of the country covering more than 2000 kilometres. The long march starting from Karachi would pass through 37 cities and reach Islamabad. We will reach Lahore from Sahiwal, Patoki on 5th March will reach Gujranwala on 6th March; the last phase of the march will be from 8th March.

Bilawal appealed to the people of Pakistan, the youth, farmers, labourers, women and minorities to support the Pakistan Peoples Party, which wants to solve their problems. “Let’s build a Pakistan as promised by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.”

To a question, he said that all the opposition parties would have to come together and be on the same page to remove the present incompetent government. He said that he wants clean and transparent elections in the country, as soon as possible. “I don’t want the 2018 election to be replayed again,” he said. “Imran Khan wants to rig the election, that’s why he’s using tactics such as the PECA ordinance.”

Responding to another question, the Chairman PPP said that the PPP believed in the power of the people and democratic politics and demanded that Imran Khan’s ‘facilitators’ should remain neutral and no institution should go beyond its mandate. We are not asking who is behind Imran Khan, he said.

“We demand that all institutions remain neutral. He said that we hope that if the establishment is neutral then Imran Khan will be defeated in the no-confidence motion. We hope that all the institutions will remain neutral as per the constitution,” he added.

Bilawal said that the opposition parties agreed on one point, that the current incompetent government should be removed. In the past there have been many forms of protests in Pakistan, sit-ins have been allowed here, Parliament and PTV have been attacked, but we will take a democratic and peaceful approach. Khan Sahib has imposed a tax on everything, but there is no tax on the no-confidence motion. We will bring a no-confidence motion, and God willing, we will succeed, he said.

Chairman PPP said we always think in the interest of Pakistan, and it is in the interest of Pakistan that we remove this person from office. Khan’s foreign policy has failed, whether in neighbouring countries or in countries like China and the United States.

Responding to a question about the march announced by PTI, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the present government was ready to use every tactic to save its tyrannical rule.

“Our long march will be peaceful, we believe in democracy,” said Chairman PPP. “I wonder what the gang of political orphans is protesting against. We should be told who has robbed all the rights of Sindh including gas and water.” Without naming the long march of the PTI, he questioned whether these people will ask the people to support them because they have sky-rocketed the prices of electricity, gas, petrol and sugar? Two of his federal ministers robbed a stockpile of fertilizer. There is also a minister who tried to take over the islands of Sindh. I believe the people of Sindh will answer them. He asked to the media to show the truth about who the people are with. Bilawal said he was confident that the police and the administration would not allow any clash.