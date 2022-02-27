Govt should quit, pave the way for elections: JI Shura

LAHORE: JI Majlis-e-Shura (central executive council) has said the government should go home if it could not fix the economy and improve the governance.

“The incompetence and inability of Imran Khan-led government has pushed the country to multiple crises. The prime minister and his team should go home and pave the way for new elections if they unable to provide relief to the masses,” stated a resolution unanimously adopted by the JI Shura during second day session on Saturday.

The JI’s top consolatory body is being at Mansoorah for three days to discuss the prevailing political and economic situation. The JI leaders are also discussing the party’s preparation for elections and organisational matters during the ongoing meeting. JI chief Sirajul Haq will announce the future strategy after the end of the Shura session on Sunday (today).

The resolution stated the country further dropped on corruption index during the PTI rule as per the reports of Transparency International.

The resolution said the PTI made a full surrender before the IMF, the World Bank and the FATF dictations and it was trying to sell the country to international lending agencies on installments.

The State Bank Amendment Ordinance, it said, was the surrender document as the government would have no control on state institution dealing with national economy.

The leaders of the JI said the inflation and corruption were the major problems of the country. The JI vowed to continue sit-in movement and demanded the government to bring down fuel and food items’ prices.

