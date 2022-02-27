ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Alvi for adopting modern farming techniques to increase agri productivity

Recorder Report 27 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for adopting modern farming techniques to increase the agricultural productivity so to meet the country’s food requirements. He also underlined the need to promote latest technological and IT tools to ensure the availability of agricultural inputs to farmers and reduce the cost of production.

The President expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of farmers, here at Governor House on Saturday. Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, Punjab Food Minister, Hamid Yar Hiraj, and agriculturalists from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh attended the meeting.

The farmers apprised the president about the issues related to input costs, subsidies and support price of different crops.

Addressing the meeting, the president stated that the government was focusing on uplifting farmers as the prosperity of agriculture sector was directly linked with the socioeconomic development of the country. He added that incentives had been offered to support farmers and reduce their cost of production which had given a major boost to agricultural yield of major crops during the last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

