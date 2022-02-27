PM enquires after Tareen’s health on phone

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday established his first contact with Jahangir Khan Tareen in two years as the estranged PTI leader left for London in an air ambulance for medical treatment. Jahangir Tareen who has not been feeling well for the last one week and has also been admitted to a hospital in Lahore for three days for ulcer treatment will undergo a thorough medical checkup in London.

The prime minister’s phone call to Tareen before his departure to London was his first contact with the estranged PTI leader in two years. Imran Khan also prayed for the early recovery of Jahangir Tareen. On Tuesday last, Tareen had returned home after staying in a hospital in Lahore for three days for his ulcer treatment.

The disgruntled PTI leader was admitted to the hospital due to his chronic ulcer ailment. However, doctors on Tuesday had allowed him to go home and take complete rest. The seasoned politician who is facing FIA investigation in sugar scam has appeared in media’s limelight these days in the context of opposition’s planned no-confidence motion against the government.

According to reports, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had held secret meetings with him. Tareen has the support of 10 MNAs and 30 MPAs and his tilt towards opposition could jeopardize the government position.