PML-N steps up efforts aimed at tabling no-trust motion against PM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continued consultation process with the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and others on the proposed no-confidence motion against the PTI government and PML-N head Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that preparations are underway for the move and the opposition will table the motion after completing its homework.

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Nawab Akhtar Mengal called on PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif here at the PML-N Secretariat at Model Town and discussed issues concerning no-confidence motion and Balochistan situation.

Sources claimed that both expressed concern over the situation in Balochistan and said that Balochistan has political issues that need to be resolved through political people in a political way. Both also discussed soaring inflation, unemployment and overall economic situation of the country.

After the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif told media that there are no differences between the opposition parties over no-confidence motion; however, he added that give-and-take is part of politics and consultations are underway.

The PML-N leader maintained that the countrymen are facing manifold problems due to incompetence of the government, as inflation and unemployment has skyrocketed. “We would have to safeguard rights of smaller provinces and Punjab being elder brother would have to come forward”, he said.

Answering a question about Imran Khan’s visit to Russia, he said: “There must be good ties with all the neighboring countries”.

Talking about the meeting with the BNP-M head, Shehbaz said that Akhtar Mengal is important part of the PDM and detailed discussions were held on various issues.

Nawab Akhtar Mengal told media on the occasion that he discussed planned no-confidence motion against the government with the PML-N president and also apprised him about how Balochistan has been neglected over the years.

Expressing concern over the situation in Balochistan, Mengal said that frustration and disappointment is increasing among the residents of Balochistan by every passing day.

“We would have to remove hatred and disappointment to avoid difficult situation,” he said, adding: “Balochistan issue is political one and it should be resolved in a political way through political people”.

Moreover, PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah told media that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif will decide about the new prime minister and the Punjab chief minister after the success of no-trust motion.

Sanaullah maintained that not only free and fair elections would be held in the country, but the vote would also be given due respect.

Answering a question, Rana said: “In the prevailing country’s political situation, political parties do communicate with each other, however, the old tradition of phone calls and signals has ended,” he said.

He added that “politics is the job of politicians” had always been the stance of Nawaz Sharif, which seemed to be successful.

“Now, Nawaz Sharif’s political stance will prevail, for politics cannot be done through telephone calls or signals and political issues must be resolved by the politicians.”

He maintained that the united opposition had placed its proposal before Nawaz Sharif.

“Many people in the PTI, including PM Imran Khan himself, are waiting for Nawaz Sharif’s decision”, he said, adding: “Every institution should perform its job as per constitutional responsibilities”.

Rana further said that the PTI government has caused damage to the country’s economy and they will be held accountable in a transparent manner.

