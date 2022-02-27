ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Feb 27, 2022
Pakistan

Suri stresses need for promoting sports

Recorder Report 27 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that for building of a healthy society, it is necessary to promote sports and populate playgrounds.

“Sports are not only necessary for mental growth of children but it also inspires them to compete and build confidence,” he said, adding the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps to promote sports in the country.

He expressed these views, while addressing an Annual Sport Day ceremony of Asas International School at Jinnah Sports Stadium, Islamabad on Saturday.

The deputy speaker congratulated the school administration on the successful programme and said that it is important for students to have a healthy mind and healthy body in order to participate in the curricular activities.

He lauded the tableau and games presented by the students and said that children are the future of the nation and in order to brighten the future of the nation there is a need to promote extra-curricular activities in schools besides curricular activities.

While appreciating the tableau show presented by the special children, he said that special children possess immense abilities but they need proper guidance and encouragement to make them an active and productive citizen of the society.

He appreciated the role of teachers in harnessing the talents of the children and stressed on parents to encourage their children to participate in sports.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, he distributed medals among the students. The ceremony was attended by Member National Assembly Sadaqat Abbasi, teachers, and administration of Asas International School, parents, and a large number of students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

