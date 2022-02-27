ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,173
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,508,504
84724hr
Sindh
567,309
Punjab
501,108
Balochistan
35,325
Islamabad
134,292
KPK
216,051
Pakistan

‘Government is all set to play supportive role for businesses’

Recorder Report 27 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The government is all set to play a supportive role for businesses for the economic well being of the county. These views were expressed by Chief Minister Punjab’s Coordinator for Business and Trade Affairs Nasir Bashir Salman while addressing a meeting at the Lahore Chamber.

LCCI Acting President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, Former Vice Presidents Kashif Anwar, Zeeshan Khalil, Executive Committee Members Mian Atiqur Rehman, Imran Bashir, Dr. Riaz Iqbal and business representatives in large numbers were present on the occasion.

Nasir Bashir said that the aim of the present government was to provide maximum facilities to the business community. He said that the work of the business community was not interfered in this government. He said that a desk of the Board of Revenue would be set up in Lahore Chamber soon.

Acting President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Rehman Aziz Chan congratulated Nasir Salman on becoming Chief Minister Punjab’s Coordinator for Business and Commerce Affairs and said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce has addressed the issues facing its esteemed members and business community of Lahore has always raised its voice and pointed out these problems at the government level for their solution. While the government always gives full importance to the suggestions and demands put forward by the Lahore Chamber in favor of creating a business friendly environment in the city.

He said that the price of land in Punjab has skyrocketed in the present Industrial States. Recently, SME policy has been introduced by the government. The provincial government should play an active role in implementing this policy at the provincial level to facilitate land acquisition for SMEs in the province.

He said that water tariff for industrial and commercial use in Lahore should be adjusted according to other cities. He said that LDA charges 20% of commercial value as per DC rate for conversion of land used by the existing industry which is very high and this fee is an impediment to the growth of the industry, it should be abolished.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) should be represented in the Provincial Boards and District Administration Committees on Industry for timely resolution of issues related to business affairs of the city.

Vice President LCCI Haris Ateeq said that a committee was set up on the tax issue, but the issue is still pending and no significant progress has been made. He said that the Punjab government should play its role for installation of water treatment plants in industrial units.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

business community Mian Rehman Aziz Chan Nasir Bashir Salman Kashif Anwar

