Feb 26, 2022
Poland refuses to play 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia: Polish federation

AFP 26 Feb, 2022

WARSAW: Poland will not play their 2022 World Cup play-off with Russia in Moscow on March 24 due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine the president of the Polish football federation said on Saturday.

"It is time to act. Due to the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression in Ukraine, the Polish team does not envisage playing the play-off against Russia," wrote Cezary Kulesz, adding it was the "only correct decision".

He said he would work with the Swedish and Czech federations -- the winners of their match would have to play in Russia if the latter beat Poland -- to present a unified position to Fifa.

FIFA 2022 World Cup Football Cup

Poland refuses to play 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia: Polish federation

