Credit Suisse tries to aid US block trading probe of rivals

NEW YORK: Credit Suisse Group AG is trying to help the US Department of Justice potentially build a case related to block trading against rivals Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The Swiss bank’s push to provide assistance apparently goes beyond banks’ routine cooperation with requests for information, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A representative for Credit Suisse declined to comment. The Archegos meltdown drew regulatory scrutiny towards the practice of block trading.