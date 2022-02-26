ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Kyiv braces for assault; Putin urges Ukrainian army to seize power

Reuters 26 Feb, 2022

KYIV: Russian missiles pounded Kyiv, families cowered in shelters and authorities told people to prepare petrol bombs to defend their capital on Friday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the Ukrainian military to seize power and make peace.

After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Putin unleashed a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south before dawn on Thursday, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

“I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian radical nationalists) to use your children, wives and elders as human shields,” Putin said at a televised meeting with Russia’s Security Council on Friday. “Take power into your own hands, it will be easier for us to reach agreement.”

Putin calls on Ukraine army to remove leadership in Kyiv

Putin says he does not plan a military occupation, only to disarm Ukraine and remove its leaders, alluding to Ukrainian far-right nationalists who collaborated with Nazi invaders in World War Two to fight Soviet Russia. But it is not clear how a pro-Russian leader could be installed unless Russian troops control much of the country.

Moscow said it had captured the Hostomel airfield northwest of the capital - a potential staging post for an assault on Kyiv that has been fought over since Russian paratroopers landed there in the first hours of the war. This could not be confirmed and the Ukrainian authorities reported heavy fighting there.

Vladimir Putin KYIV Ukrainian army

Comments

Comments are closed.

Kyiv braces for assault; Putin urges Ukrainian army to seize power

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs448bn allocation: water resources ministry receives interim proposals

Qureshi spurns criticism of Russia visit timing

Insurance costs of shipping through Black Sea soar

2,000 Pakistani students in Ukraine: PIA finalises repatriation plan

Conversion of 3 imported projects to Thar coal: PPIB rejects technical proposal of SECMC

New exploration, more gas production: PD asked to set up technical group

‘Troubled’ CASA 1000 project: WB mulling various options

Covid response: ECC approves Rs450m for NIH project

Under-construction projects: Purchasers of units may avail housing finance, says SBP

Daily wagers: FTO asks FBR to fix income limit for tax exemption

Read more stories