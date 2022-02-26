Sania inaugurates 3 new Ehsaas centres in KP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Senator Dr Sania Nishtar has inaugurated three new Ehsaas centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - in the tehsils of Jamrud, Bara and Landi Kotal of district Khyber - where Ehsaas payments, Ehsaas survey registration and Ehsaas school stipends’ enrolments are being delivered under one roof.

Ehsaas centres have also been opened in Bara and Landi Kotal tehsils of Khyber.

At the centre, Dr Sania spoke to women, listened to their concerns, and assured them full cooperation.

While in Khyber district, Dr Sania also made a surprise visit to an orphanage, Dar-ul-Ehsaas and inspected the facility that houses one hundred deserving children.

Earlier, Dr Sania Nishtar inaugurated the newly built model Panagah at Charsadda Road, Peshawar. This new Panagah is the second in Peshawar and eighth in KP. In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of developing Pakistan as a welfare state, the model facility will provide one star plus bed and breakfast facility with meals, essentials, hygiene, and security standards.

