CPJ calls for protection of journalists in Ukraine

NEW YORK: As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine escalates into a full-scale attack, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) calls for the protection of Ukrainian journalists, along with the international reporters and media workers who join them in covering the conflict.

“At this critical moment, it is crucial that all parties involved recognise that all journalists and media workers are civilians under international humanitarian law, and their rights must be respected and protected,” said CPJ Executive Director Robert Mahoney.

“This also applies to protecting the facilities and equipment utilized for reporting and disseminating news”.

“With disinformation increasingly becoming a common tool for warfare, the work of journalists and the flow of free and independent information must be protected, in keeping with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2222 (2015) on the protection of journalists and media professionals working in conflict areas”, added Mahoney.

CPJ also calls on all multilateral organisations and individual countries providing support to Ukraine to ensure that the public receives accurate information – and not disinformation from those with political agendas – at this crucial moment. These entities and governments must extend the necessary protection to prevent Internet shutdowns and ensure that other telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructure essential for access to information remain intact.

CPJ encourages journalists to utilise our safety information, including guidance on war reporting, which is available in English and Ukrainian, as well as safety information on internet shutdowns, in English, Ukrainian, and Russian. CPJ’s emergencies and regional teams continue to monitor ongoing developments to help keep journalists safe and the world informed.

