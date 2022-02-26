KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 41.377 billion and the number of lots traded at 32,602.

Major business was contributed by NSDQ 100 amounting to PKR 13.977 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 13.662 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 4.023 billion), DJ (PKR 3.409 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.902 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.046 billion), Silver (PKR 967.430 million), SP 500 (PKR 591.145 million), Copper (PKR 361.655 million), Natural Gas (PKR 298.264 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 137.590 million). In Agricultural commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.091 million was traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022