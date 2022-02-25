UN condemns over 1,800 arrests of anti-war protesters in Russia

GENEVA: The United Nations on Friday condemned the "arbitrary arrests" of reportedly more than 1,800 people in Russia for protesting the country's invasion of Ukraine, urging their immediate release.

"Arresting individuals for exercising their rights to freedom of expression or a peaceful assembly constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of liberty," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters, calling for "the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained".