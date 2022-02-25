Hong Kong expected to report record 10,000 new COVID cases on Friday

HONG KONG: Hong Kong is expected to report about 10,000 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, setting a new daily record as an outbreak of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant worsens, broadcaster TVB said, citing an unidentified source.
Subscribing is the best way to get our best stories immediately.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong is expected to report about 10,000 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, setting a new daily record as an outbreak of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant worsens, broadcaster TVB said, citing an unidentified source.
Comments