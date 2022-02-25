ANL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
Macron says useful to 'leave path open' for dialogue with Putin

AFP 25 Feb, 2022

BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday it was useful to keep alive the chance of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Macron said after a summit of EU leaders that "while condemning, while sanctioning" it remained useful "to leave this path open so that the day when the conditions can be fulfilled, we can obtain a cessation of hostilities".

Macron on Thursday was the only Western leader to speak to Putin after he unleashed the Russian military on his pro-Western neighbour.

Macron condemns Russia's decision to 'wage war on Ukraine'

The Kremlin said Putin held a "frank" conversation with the French leader.

The Elysee Palace said Macron called Putin to demand an end to Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"After having spoken with the Ukrainian president, and in coordination with him, the president (Macron) called Vladimir Putin to demand the immediate halt of Russian military operations, noting that Russia risked massive sanctions," the Elysee said.

Macron says useful to 'leave path open' for dialogue with Putin

