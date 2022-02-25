ANL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.64%)
Liton, Mushfiqur guide Bangladesh to 306-4 in Afghanistan ODI

AFP Updated 25 Feb, 2022

CHITTAGONG: Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim shared a record 202-run partnership to guide Bangladesh to 306-4 in the second one-day international against Afghanistan in Chittagong on Friday.

Liton hit 136 off 126 balls and Mushfiqur added 86 off 93 balls as they punished Afghanistan's bowlers after Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and opted to bat first at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi trapped Tamim leg-before for 12 and Rashid Khan got rid of Shakib Al Hasan (20) off his second delivery to give Afghanistan two early breakthroughs.

But Liton and Mushfiqur ensured there was no further trouble.

Fareed Ahmad dismissed Liton and Mushfiqur off successive deliveries but not before they surpassed Bangladesh's previous highest third-wicket partnership of 176 runs, set by Tamim and Mushfiqur against Pakistan in 2015.

Afif, Mehidy help Bangladesh sink Afghanistan

Liton brought up his fifth ODI century with a four off Rashid and hit 16 fours and two sixes in his innings.

Fareed finished with 2-56 for Afghanistan playing his first match in the series.

Bangladesh won Wednesday's first ODI of the three-match series by four wickets thanks to a record seventh-wicket stand between Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan.

