US has communicated to Pakistan its position: State Dept

Reuters | INP Updated 25 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States has communicated to Pakistan its position regarding Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Imran Khan heads to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We believe it’s a responsibility of every responsible country around the world to voice concern, to voice objection, to what Putin appears to have in mind for Ukraine,” Price said.-Reuters

INP adds: “We have communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia’s further renewed invasion of Ukraine and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war”, Price said during briefing when asked about PM Imran’s scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Mutin in Moscow.

PM Imran extends invitation to Russia president Putin

“We believe it’s a responsibility of every responsible country around the world to voice concern, to voice objection, to what Putin appears to have in mind for Ukraine”, Price said.

“We have a longstanding partnership and cooperation with Pakistan. We view our partnership with a prosperous, with a democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests. And we certainly hope, when it comes to those shared interests – the aversion of a costly conflict, the aversion of a destabilizing conflict, that every country around the world would make that point clearly in unambiguous language in their engagements with the Russian Federation”, Price said.

The United States views its partnership with Ukraine as critical to US interests, Price added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

