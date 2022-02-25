ANL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
ASL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.38%)
BOP 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.72%)
CNERGY 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.69%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-12.13%)
GGGL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.72%)
GGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.81%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.64%)
KEL 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-9.98%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-12.15%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.27%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
PTC 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-5.53%)
TELE 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TPL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
TPLP 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.97%)
TREET 34.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.22%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.7%)
WAVES 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.55%)
YOUW 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.1%)
BR100 4,442 Increased By 20.6 (0.47%)
BR30 16,016 Increased By 201.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 44,109 Increased By 278.3 (0.63%)
KSE30 17,200 Increased By 150.2 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Erdogan ‘saddened’ by Russian invasion, Ukraine urges Turkey to shut straits

Reuters 25 Feb, 2022

ANKARA: Turkey backs Ukraine’s territorial integrity and is “sincerely saddened” by Russia’s invasion, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, as Kyiv’s envoy to Ankara urged Turkey to close the Bosphorus straits to Russian warships.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian forces launched an invasion of Ukraine, assaulting by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

Erdogan, who has forged good relations with the leaders of both Russia and Ukraine and had previously offered to mediate in the conflict, said he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by telephone.

“Turkey supports Ukraine’s battle to protect its territorial integrity,” Erdogan said in remarks broadcast by Turkish TV.

“We are sincerely saddened that Russia and Ukraine, both of whom we see as friendly countries and with whom we have close political, economic, and social relations, come face to face in this way.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, told reporters that Zelenskiy had asked Erdogan for help during their call. The ambassador did not outline Kyiv’s demands, but said “financial, humanitarian, and military” support was needed.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar later discussed the latest developments in Ukraine with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov, his ministry said.

BOSPHORUS

Earlier, Bodnar had urged NATO member Turkey to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships. Under a 1936 pact, Ankara has control over the straits and can limit the passage of warships during wartime or if threatened.

“Turkey will evaluate the requests and respond as soon as possible,” Bodnar said after talks with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal. “We expect solidarity to be shown.”

Ukraine’s appeal puts Turkey in a difficult position as it shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and does not want to antagonise either country.

Asked about Ukraine’s request, Omer Celik, the spokesman for Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, said Turkey was evaluating the issue and that Ankara would make a decision with the aim of not deepening the conflict. He provided no further details.

Earlier this month, six Russian warships and a submarine transited the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits to the Black Sea for what Moscow called naval drills near Ukraine waters.

On Thursday Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion. Turkey’s foreign ministry called for an immediate end to Russia’s military operations.

“This attack is a grave violation of international law and poses a serious threat to the security of our region and the world,” the ministry said. “We call on the Russian Federation to immediately end this unjust and unlawful act.”

